Business NewsMarketsNSDL Pre-IPO Shares Locked From July 18; No Off-Market Transactions Allowed Until Six Months Post Listing
ADVERTISEMENT

NSDL Pre-IPO Shares Locked From July 18; No Off-Market Transactions Allowed Until Six Months Post Listing

The only exception is the equity shares that will be transferred under the IPO itself.

17 Jul 2025, 10:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The listing of NSDL is one of the most awaited in the financial services sector this year, given its central role in India’s capital market infrastructure. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The listing of NSDL is one of the most awaited in the financial services sector this year, given its central role in India’s capital market infrastructure. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Ahead of its much-anticipated initial public offering, National Securities Depository Ltd. has informed its shareholders that all its pre-IPO equity shares will be locked-in starting July 18. This means that no off-market buy or sell transactions will be permitted under the unlisted category until six months after the company's listing on the stock exchanges.

The move is in line with regulatory norms that mandate a lock-in of pre-IPO equity capital to ensure stability and compliance during the listing process.

In an official communication to shareholders, NSDL said, "The equity shares of the Company are required to be unencumbered and free from being pledged. The entire pre-IPO equity share capital… shall be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of allotment or such other period as may be prescribed.”

ALSO READ

Upcoming IPOs In July: NSDL To JSW Cement, Mainboard Issues To Watch Out For
Opinion
Upcoming IPOs In July: NSDL To JSW Cement, Mainboard Issues To Watch Out For
Read More

To implement this, NSDL has instructed both depositories – NSDL and CDSL – to freeze the International Securities Identification Number of its equity shares effective Friday. The ISIN freeze effectively suspends all off-market transactions of NSDL shares under the unlisted securities category until the date of listing.

The company also urged shareholders not to pledge any shares during this lock-in period, highlighting the importance of shareholder co-operation in ensuring a smooth and compliant IPO process.

This lock-in applies to the entire pre-IPO share capital, including any unsubscribed portion of the Offer for Sale by selling shareholders. The only exception is the equity shares that will be transferred under the IPO itself.

The listing of NSDL is one of the most awaited in the financial services sector this year, given its central role in India’s capital market infrastructure. With this announcement, the company has cleared another regulatory hurdle, moving one step closer to its public debut.

ALSO READ

NSDL Unlisted Shares Buzzing In Grey Market, But Retail Investors Be Warned — Here's Why
Opinion
NSDL Unlisted Shares Buzzing In Grey Market, But Retail Investors Be Warned — Here's Why
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT