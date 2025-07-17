NSDL Pre-IPO Shares Locked From July 18; No Off-Market Transactions Allowed Until Six Months Post Listing

Ahead of its much-anticipated initial public offering, National Securities Depository Ltd. has informed its shareholders that all its pre-IPO equity shares will be locked-in starting July 18. This means that no off-market buy or sell transactions will be permitted under the unlisted category until six months after the company's listing on the stock exchanges.

The move is in line with regulatory norms that mandate a lock-in of pre-IPO equity capital to ensure stability and compliance during the listing process.

In an official communication to shareholders, NSDL said, "The equity shares of the Company are required to be unencumbered and free from being pledged. The entire pre-IPO equity share capital… shall be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of allotment or such other period as may be prescribed.”