NSDL IPO: SEBI Extends IDBI Bank, NSE-Backed Depository's Listing Approval Till Aug 14

NSDL IPO: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the in-principle approval NSDL's share listing till Aug 14, 2025. The extension was communicated via a SEBI letter dated July 21, 2025. SEBI added that the extension is subject to conditions set in SEBI’s previous March 28 letter on the matter.

According to official data, NSDL is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody.