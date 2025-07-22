NSDL IPO: SEBI Extends IDBI Bank, NSE-Backed Depository's Listing Approval Till Aug 14
NSDL IPO
NSDL IPO: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the in-principle approval NSDL's share listing till Aug 14, 2025. The extension was communicated via a SEBI letter dated July 21, 2025. SEBI added that the extension is subject to conditions set in SEBI’s previous March 28 letter on the matter.
According to official data, NSDL is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody.
NSDL IPO Details
NSDL reduced the offer for sale size of the issue to 5.04 crore shares on May 17 this year. The shareholders participating in the offer for sale include IDBI Bank, NSE Ltd, HDFC Bank, SUUTI. Currently 9,296 retail investors, at the end of May 2025, owned 5.4% stake in the company. These shares are actively getting traded in the private market.
At the current private market price, NSDL is valued at close to Rs 20,000 crore in market value. It's rival CDSL is valued at around Rs 36,400 crore and it is notable that its shares prices has risen by 54% in the last one year.