Lakshya Powertech IPO Day 3: GMP Today, Subscription Status And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Lakshya Powertech Ltd. which opened for subscription on October 16 will close on Friday, October 18. The SME IPO has already witnessed remarkable interest from investors as the issue was subscribed more than 160 times on Day 2. The demand for the IPO was led by retail investors who subscribed the most, followed by non-institutional investors who subscribed more than 200 times.

The company aims to raise Rs 49.91 crore from the market through a fresh issue of 27,72,800 lakh shares.

As the issue enters the final day of bidding, here's all you need to know about the Lakshya Powertech IPO.