Lakshya Powertech IPO Day 2: GMP Today, Subscription Status And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Lakshya Powertech Ltd. which opened for subscription on October 16 saw remarkable interest from investors as the SME issue was subscribed more than 60 times on Day 1. The demand for the IPO was led by retail investors who subscribed more than 100 times.

The company is aiming to raise Rs 49.91 crore from the market through a fresh issue of 27,72,800 lakh shares.

Here's all you need to know about Lakshya Powertech SME IPO as bidding for Day 2 begins.