Waaree Energies IPO GMP Soars Over 100% Ahead Of Oct. 21 Opening

The initial public offering from Waaree Energies Ltd. has been gathering significant interest in the grey or unofficial market ahead of the subscription period. The mainboard IPO is set to open for subscription between Oct. 21 and Oct. 23.

The grey market premium for IPO soared over 100% on Thursday after it announced the price band for the issue on Wednesday.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP skyrocketed to Rs 1,545 at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17. According to data on the InvestorGain website, Waaree Energies' shares are expected to list at Rs 3,048 apiece, marking a massive 102.79% premium over the issue price.