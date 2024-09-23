KRN Heat Exchanger, Manba Finance Among 10 New IPOs This Week; 14 Listings In The Pipeline

The final week of September will be another busy week for India's booming primary market as 10 new IPOs will hit the streets between Sept. 23 and 27. The new IPOs will include two mainboard and eight in the small and medium enterprises segment. Five SME IPOs from the previous week are also set to continue.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. will be the big issue next week, aiming to raise Rs 342 crore in an entirely fresh issue of 1.55 crore shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 209–220 per share. The company will will use Rs 340 crore from the net proceeds to invest in its subsidiary KRN HVAC Products Pvt.

Manba Finance Ltd., a non-banking financial company, is scheduled to open for subscription on Sept. 23 and close on Sept. 25. The mainboard IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares worth Rs 150.84 crore. The NBFC's IPO price band has been fixed between Rs 114 and Rs 120.