IPO-Bound Manba Finance To Focus On Loans For Non-Metro, Rural Clientele

Manba Finance Ltd., a non-banking financial company, has added new loan products to its portfolio for people with limited or no access to credit facilities.

The company, which is set to launch its initial public offering this week, is diversifying its portfolio to reach out to potential customers with less access to credit.

“The whole idea is to reach out to customers who have less access to credit. So we are placed in rural areas, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The loans will be given to people with less access to credit. We want to explore this possibility and that is why we are diversifying our portfolio and adding more products,” Manish Shah, managing director of Manba Finance told NDTV Profit.

While the financier's main business involves two-wheeler financing with which it had begun operations, it has expanded to other segments and plans to introduce new products.