India's primary markets will witness another tepid week with four public issues and a company making its debut in the small and medium enterprises space.The week will see the initial public offerings of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd., Kataria Industries Ltd., Macobs Technologies Ltd., and Sanstar Ltd.The IPO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tunwal E-Motors will open for subscription on Monday with an issue price of Rs 59 per share. The company seeks to raise Rs 115.6 crore via a fresh issue of 1.38 crore shares and an offer for sale of 57.5 lakh shares.The funds from the proceeds will be used for the funding of working capital requirements, research and development and for inorganic growth purposes.Kataria Industries is launching its IPO on Tuesday to raise Rs 54.6 crore with an issue price of Rs 91 to 96 apiece. It supplies a range of products, including steel wires, anchorage systems, sheathing ducts, couplers and aluminum conductors, used in various sectors.On the same day, Macobs Technologies, a company selling specialised trimmers, hygiene products and self-care items, will open its IPO. The company intends to raise Rs 19.5 crore through a fresh issue of 25.95 lakh shares. The IPO will be at an issue price of Rs 71 to 75 per share for its public issue.On the final day of the week, Santar will open its public offering for subscription at an issue price of Rs 90 to 95 per share. The company is looking to raise Rs 510.1 crore via a combination of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale component.Sahaj Solar Ltd. will debut on the SME segments of both NSE and BSE on Friday. The IPO was subscribed 97.98 times, led by retail investors. The company sought to raise Rs 52.6 crore via an entirely fresh issue of 29.2 lakh shares.