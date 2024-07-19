How To Check Tunwal E-Motors IPO Allotment Status

On the last day of bidding for the Tunwal E-Motors IPO, the issue received a tepid response from the investors with an overall subscription of 12.31 times with retail investors subscribing 16.64 times.

The subscription period for the Tunwal E-Motors IPO, a fixed price issue amounting to Rs 115.64 crore, ended on July 18. This IPO includes a fresh issue of 138.5 lakh shares worth Rs 81.72 crore and an offer for sale of 57.5 lakh shares worth Rs 33.93 crore. Priced at Rs 59 per share, the minimum investment required for retail investors was Rs 118,000 for a lot size of 2000 shares.

The allotment for Tunwal E-Motors IPO will be finalised on Friday, July 19. Investors can check Tunwal E-Motors IPO allotment status Skyline Financial Services. Mentioned below is the step-by-step guide to check the allotment status of Tunwal E-Motors Limited.