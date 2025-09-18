IPO GMP Today: VMS TMT vs Euro Pratik vs Ivalue Infosolutions – Check Latest Grey Market Trends
The latest GMP for the mainboard IPOs of Euro Pratik Sales, VMS TMT and Ivalue Infosolutions indicates potential listing gains between 2% and 22% per share.
The subscription window for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Euro Pratik Sales and VMS TMT is set to close this week. Meanwhile, the mainboard issue of Ivalue Infosolutions is open for subscription till next week.
Amid the ongoing subscription phase, the IPOs are in focus becasue of their current grey market premium trends. Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these three mainboard IPOs.
VMS TMT IPO GMP
The GMP for the VMS TMT IPO stood at Rs 22 per share on September 18. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 121 apiece, at a premium of 22.22% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
The IPO was subscribed 14.48 times on the second day of bidding as of 12:33 p.m. on Thursday. It received bids for 17,81,44,950 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer.
The VMS TMT IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 148.5 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share.
Share allotment is proposed to be finalised on September 22. Shares of VMS TMT are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September. 24.
The company manufactures Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars. Its manufacturing facility is located at Bhayla Village, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO stood at Rs 1 per share on September 18. It indicates a listing price of Rs 248 apiece at a premium of 0.40% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The Euro Pratik Sales IPO was subscribed 0.90 times as of 12:30 p.m. on the final day of bidding on September 18. The IPO received bids for 1,21,43,160 shares against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer.
The Euro Pratik Sales IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 451.31 crore. It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.83 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 235 and Rs 247 per share.
The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on September 19. Shares of Euro Pratik Sales will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 23.
The company markets and sells decorative panels and laminates. It has 30 product categories and over 100 distributors.
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP
The GMP for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO stood at Rs 25 on September 18. It indicates a listing price of Rs 324 apiece at a premium of 8.36% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The Ivalue Infosolutions IPO was subscribed 0.14 times on the first day of bidding as of 12:33 p.m. on September 18. It received bids for 18,09,350 shares against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer.
Ivalue Infosolutions aims to raise Rs 560.29 crore from the primary market through the IPO. It consists entirely of an offer-for-sale of 1.87 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 284 and Rs 299 per share.
The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on September 23. Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 25.
The company is a provider of enterprise technology solutions.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain platform.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.