IPO GMP Today: VMS TMT vs Euro Pratik vs Ivalue Infosolutions – Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The GMP for the VMS TMT IPO stood at Rs 22 per share on September 18. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 121 apiece, at a premium of 22.22% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

The IPO was subscribed 14.48 times on the second day of bidding as of 12:33 p.m. on Thursday. It received bids for 17,81,44,950 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer.

The VMS TMT IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 148.5 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share.

Share allotment is proposed to be finalised on September 22. Shares of VMS TMT are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September. 24.

The company manufactures Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars. Its manufacturing facility is located at Bhayla Village, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.