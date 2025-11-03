IPO GMP Today: Studds Accessories Vs Orkla India — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The primary market will see the debut of two mainboard IPOs this week, Studds Accessories and Orkla India. The initial public offering of the latter (Orkla) concluded its subscription process on Friday, October 31, whereas the IPO of Studds Accessories will complete its subscription period today (November 3).

Ahead of their listing this week, the grey market premium for the two IPOs indicate a favorable listing with the shares expected to list at a premium over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Here's what the latest GMP trends indicate for the mainboard offerings of Studds Accessories and Orkla India on Monday, November 3.