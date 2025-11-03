Final Day! Studds Accessories IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories that opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, will close on Monday, November 3. The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 5 times on Friday, with investors bidding for 2,77,02,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer.

The unlisted shares of Studds Accessories Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP and the Day 3 subscription of the Studds Accessories IPO will remain in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.