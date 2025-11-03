Final Day! Studds Accessories IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends
The grey market premium for the Studds Accessories IPO has gained in the last few days as the public issue enters its final day of subscription today.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories that opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, will close on Monday, November 3. The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 5 times on Friday, with investors bidding for 2,77,02,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer.
The unlisted shares of Studds Accessories Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.
Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP and the Day 3 subscription of the Studds Accessories IPO will remain in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.
Studds Accessories IPO GMP
The GMP for the Studds Accessories IPO was Rs 67 as of 8:00 a.m. on November 3. It indicates a listing price of Rs 652(Rs 585 + Rs 67) per share at a premium of 11.45% on the upper limit of the price band.
This is highest GMP recorded for the IPO since it opened for subscription on October 30. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP trends as the mainboard issue enters its final day of subscription.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Studds Accessories IPO Day 2 Subscription Status
The IPO was booked 5.08 times on FridayQIBs: 105.32 times
QIBs: 0.04 times
NIIs: 9.62 times
RIIs: 6.02 times
*Subscription status for Day 3 will be added soon and will be updated at regular intervals.
Studds Accessories IPO: Price Band, Issue Size And More
The Studds Accessories IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 455.49 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78 lakh shares.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,625. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,04,750. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 10,09,125.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 557 and Rs 585 per share.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.
Studds Accessories IPO: Allotment And Listing Date
Studds Accessories Ltd. is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Tuesday, November 4. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on November 6 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of Studds Accessories Limited are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 7.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will utilise proceeds from the IPO to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.
About Studds Accessories
Studds Accessories is a manufacturer and exporter of helmets, motorcycle accessories and riding gear. It was established in 1983.
Financials
The company reported a 21.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69.64 crore in FY25 from Rs 57.23 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations rose 10.4% YoY to Rs 583.82 crore in FY25 from Rs 529.02 crore in the preceding financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.