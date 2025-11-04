Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Soon; Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status Online
Investors who bid for the Studds IPO can verify their share application status on BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India by following the step-by-step guide provided here.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer. The demand for the IPO was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers who subscribed their quota close to 160 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors who subscribed their quota of shares around 77 times.
Investors who bid for the Studds IPO will now look forward to the allotment process, which is expected to begin today.
Here's all you need to know about the allotment stage of Studds Accessories IPO.
Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Date
The allotment status for the Studds Accessories IPO will be announced on Tuesday, November 4. Investors can check their share allotment status on BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the public issue.
Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check the Studds Accessories IPO allotment status.
Steps to check Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Status on NSE:
Go to the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose the company symbol "STUDDS" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to view your share allotment details.
Steps to check Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Status on BSE:
Open the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose "Studds Accessories Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps to check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:
Visit the IPO allotment status page on MUFG Intime India Pvt. website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Studds Accessories Limited" from the company name dropdown list.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Once the allotment is finalised, the company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on November 6, and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of Studds Accessories Limited will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 7.
Studds Accessories IPO: Price Band, Issue Size And More
The Studds Accessories IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 455.49 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78 lakh shares.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors had to bid for a single lot size of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,625. Small Non-Institutional Investors had to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,04,750. Big Non-Institutional Investors could participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 10,09,125.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 557 and Rs 585 per share.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company will utilise proceeds from the IPO to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.
About Studds Accessories
Studds Accessories is a manufacturer and exporter of helmets, motorcycle accessories and riding gear. It was established in 1983. The company reported a 21.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69.64 crore in FY25 from Rs 57.23 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations rose 10.4% YoY to Rs 583.82 crore in FY25 from Rs 529.02 crore in the preceding financial year.