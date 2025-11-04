Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Soon; Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status Online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer. The demand for the IPO was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers who subscribed their quota close to 160 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors who subscribed their quota of shares around 77 times.

Investors who bid for the Studds IPO will now look forward to the allotment process, which is expected to begin today.

Here's all you need to know about the allotment stage of Studds Accessories IPO.