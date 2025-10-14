IPO GMP Today: Rubicon Research vs Canara Robeco — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The GMP for the Rubicon Research IPO was Rs 127 as of 9:00 a.m. on October 14. It indicates a listing price of Rs 612 (Rs 485 + Rs 127) per share at a premium of 26.19% on the upper limit of the price band.

This is the highest GMP recorded for the IPO so far.

This means the unlisted shares of Rubicon Research Limited have been trading at Rs 612 in the private market. Investors can expect a potential gain of around 26% when the stock debuts on the market this week.

The Rubicon Research IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,377.50 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares worth Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.81 crore shares amounting to Rs 877.50 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.

The share allotment status for Rubicon Research IPO is expected to be finalised on October 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 15 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of Rubicon Research are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 16.