Canara Robeco IPO: Check Allotment Date And Steps To Track Status
Investors who applied for the IPO of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company can check their share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited.
After the successful subscription of the Canara Robeco IPO, investors are waiting for the share allotment status to be finalised by the company on Tuesday, October 14.
Investors who applied for the shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company can check their share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. The step-by-step guide to verify your allotment status has been provided in the article below.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco closed with a robust subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 9.74 times on the third and final day, with investors bidding for 33,99,83,448 shares against the 3,48,98,051 shares on offer.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue by booking their quota over 25 times, bidding for 25,83,96,488 shares against the 99,70,872 shares on offer, as per data from BSE.
Steps To Check Canara Robeco IPO Allotment Status On BSE
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
3. Choose ‘Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited’ from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter details for any of these two options: PAN and application number.
5. Complete the Captcha verification.
6. Hit the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check Canara Robeco IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
2. Choose the ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ from the two options.
3. Pick ‘CRAMC’ from the dropdown list of issue symbols.
4. Enter both your PAN and Application Number.
5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to see the allotment status.
Steps To Check Canara Robeco IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on MUFG Intime India Pvt. website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited" from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Canara Robeco IPO Listing Date
After finalising the IPO allotment status, the company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on October 15.
Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 16.
Canara Robeco IPO Final Subscription Status
The IPO was booked 9.74 times on Monday
QIBs: 25.92 times
NIIs: 6.45 times
RIIs: 1.91 times
Canara Robeco IPO: Key Details
The Canara Robeco IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,326.13 crore. It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.99 crore shares.
The IPO was booked 0.48 times (48%) on Friday and 0.21 times on its opening day on Thursday.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 253 and Rs 266 per share.
SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is an asset management firm. It is the investment manager for Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.