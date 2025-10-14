Canara Robeco IPO: Check Allotment Date And Steps To Track Status

After the successful subscription of the Canara Robeco IPO, investors are waiting for the share allotment status to be finalised by the company on Tuesday, October 14.

Investors who applied for the shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company can check their share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. The step-by-step guide to verify your allotment status has been provided in the article below.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco closed with a robust subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 9.74 times on the third and final day, with investors bidding for 33,99,83,448 shares against the 3,48,98,051 shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue by booking their quota over 25 times, bidding for 25,83,96,488 shares against the 99,70,872 shares on offer, as per data from BSE.