IPO GMP Today: LG Electronics Vs Tata Capital Vs WeWork India – Check Potential Listing Gains
Based on the current GMP, investors can expect potential gains of 4% to 28% when shares of Tata Capital and LG Electronics India list on the markets next week.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of WeWork India Management Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd. are currently drawing attention from investors and grey market traders alike. WeWork India Management Ltd. IPO opened on October 3 and closes today, October 7. Tata Capital Ltd. launched its issue on October 6, with bidding open until October 8. Similarly, LG Electronics India Ltd.’s subscription window opened on October 7, and it closes on October 9.
With the bidding period still active for all three IPOs, grey market participants are closely tracking their performance on the private market. They are particularly focused on the grey market premium (GMP), which indicates investor sentiment ahead of the listing.
Here’s a look at what the latest GMP trends indicate for these IPOs and which IPO will provide a favorable listing gains for investors.
Tata Capital IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Tata Capital IPO was Rs 12.5, as of 9:30 am on October 7. With the upper end of the IPO’s price band set at Rs 326, the estimated listing price is Rs 338.5 (cap price plus the latest GMP), implying an expected gain of 3.83% per share.
The Tata Capital Ltd. IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares, raising Rs 6,846.00 crore, and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares, aggregating Rs 8,665.87 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on October 9, with Tata Capital shares tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 13.
ALSO READ
Tata Capital IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals As Biggest IPO Of 2025 Enters Day 2 Of Subscription
LG Electronics India IPO GMP
The GMP for the LG Electronics IPO was Rs 318, as of 9.30 a.m. on October 7, according to InvestorGain. Considering the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,140, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 1,458, indicating an expected gain of 27.89% per share.
The LG Electronics India Ltd. IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 11,607.01 crore. The entire issue comprises an offer-for-sale component of 10.18 crore shares, aggregating Rs 11,607.01 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140 per share. The share allotment is expected to be completed on October 10, with LG Electronics shares tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on October 14.
WeWork India IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the WeWork India IPO was NIL at 10:00 a.m. on October 7. This indicates a flat listing is expected at the price band's upper limit of Rs 648.
The WeWork India Management Ltd. IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 3,000 crore. The entire issue comprises an offer for sale of 4.63 crore shares.
The price band for the WeWork India IPO is set between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on October 8, with the IPO tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 10.
ALSO READ
WeWork India IPO GMP Indicates Flat Listing; Will The Premium Rise As Subscription Enters Final Day?
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.