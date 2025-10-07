IPO GMP Today: LG Electronics Vs Tata Capital Vs WeWork India – Check Potential Listing Gains

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of WeWork India Management Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd. are currently drawing attention from investors and grey market traders alike. WeWork India Management Ltd. IPO opened on October 3 and closes today, October 7. Tata Capital Ltd. launched its issue on October 6, with bidding open until October 8. Similarly, LG Electronics India Ltd.’s subscription window opened on October 7, and it closes on October 9.

With the bidding period still active for all three IPOs, grey market participants are closely tracking their performance on the private market. They are particularly focused on the grey market premium (GMP), which indicates investor sentiment ahead of the listing.

Here’s a look at what the latest GMP trends indicate for these IPOs and which IPO will provide a favorable listing gains for investors.