IPO GMP Today: Canara Robeco vs Canara HSBC Life — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Canara Robeco IPO stood at Rs 21 per share as of 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 10. It indicates a listing price of Rs 287 apiece at a premium of 7.89% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The Canara Robeco IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,326.13 crore. It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.99 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 253 and Rs 266 per share.

The subscription window for the IPO will be open till Oct. 13.

The Canara Robeco IPO was subcribed 0.21 times on its opening day on Thursday.

Share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Oct. 14. Shares of Canara Robeco are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 16.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is an asset management firm. It is the investment manager for Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.