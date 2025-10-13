IPO GMP Today: Canara HSBC Life vs Canara Robeco — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company will conclude their subscription process this week.

Ahead of their debut on the stock market, the grey market premium for both mainboard issues has been drawing the attention of private market investors and experts who gauge the performance of the IPO based on the performance of unlisted shares at the grey market.

While the subscription window for the Canara Robeco IPO will close on October 13, the subscription process for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO will conclude on October 14.

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs. Also, find out all the details related to the IPO's of Canara HSBC Life Insurance and Canara Robeco Asset Management companies.