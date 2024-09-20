HDB Financial Services IPO: HDFC Bank Unit To File For IPO With Rs 2,500 Crore Fresh Issue

HDB Financial Services Ltd. said on Friday is seeking to raise over Rs 2,500 crore via an initial public offering. The issue is subject to approval from shareholders, market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations.

The public offer will include a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,500 crore, according to an exchange filing by the parent firm HDFC Bank Ltd. It will also include an offer for sale of equities by existing and eligible shareholders who may offer to tender their shares.

This follows the approval from the board of directors of HDFC Bank Ltd. in July 2024. HDFC Bank owns a majority stake in the non-banking financial company.

The non-banking finance company is issuing the IPO to meet the mandatory requirement of getting listed by September 2025, according to the circular by the Reserve Bank of India in October 2022.

The board of directors in the meeting on Friday also approved the amendment to the articles of association of the company and the amendment to the employee stock option schemes in order to comply with regulatory requirements.

HDB Financial Services is accredited with CARE AAA and CRISIL AAA ratings for its long-term debt and bank facilities and an A1+ rating for its short-term debt and commercial papers.