Bajaj Housing Finance Enters Trillion-Club After Blockbuster Listing

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. joined the Rs 1-trillion club following its listing on the stock exchanges on Monday. At the close of market hours, the company's market capitalisation was Rs 1,37,414 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

The shares were listed at Rs 150 each on the NSE, a 114% premium from the issue price. The stock rose further, hitting the 10% upper circuit during trading.

Bajaj Housing Finance ended the day's trade with a 10% gain at Rs 165 per share, while the benchmark Nifty 50 increased by 0.16%.

The company launched its initial public offering to raise up to Rs 6,560 crore. This included a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,000 crore by its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd.