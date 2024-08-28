Gala Precision Engineering IPO: Here's All You Need To Know

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd. plans to raise Rs 167.93 crore through an initial public offering, which is set to open on Sept. 2. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 135.34 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 32.59 crore.

The company has set a price band of Rs 503–529 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the issue. The IPO issue will close on Sept. 4. At the upper price band, the market cap of Gala Precision Engineering stands at Rs 670 crore, as per NDTV Profit calculations.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 28 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,812.