FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates
FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Pvt.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day on Thursday and has been subscribed 43% so far. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating Rs 1,666 crore, and an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,527.7 crore. The IPO was subscribed 30% as of Wednesday.
The price band ranges from Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 32 shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 14,880, small non-institutional investors with a minimum
lot size of 14, and non-institutional investors with a minimum of 68 lots.
The company raised Rs 1,885 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of the IPO.
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Aug. 9, and the tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE scheduled for Aug. 13.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Aug 6.
Issue closes: Aug 8.
Issue price: Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 1,666 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 2,527.7 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 4,193.7 crore.
Bid lot: 32 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Use Of Proceeds
FirstCry plans to utilise the proceeds from its IPO in several strategic areas. The company will allocate Rs 108.1 crore for setting up new modern stores under the ‘BabyHug’ brand and establishing warehouses. A total of Rs 93.1 crore will go towards lease payments for existing identified modern stores.
FirstCry also intends to invest Rs 299.6 crore in its subsidiary, Digital Age, and Rs 155.60 crore in FirstCry Trading, for overseas expansion. Additionally, Rs 169 crore will be invested in its subsidiary, Globalbees Brands.
To enhance its market presence, Rs 200 crore will be directed towards sales and marketing initiatives, while Rs 57.6 crore will be allocated for tech and data science costs.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO has been subscribed 0.43 times or 43% as of 11:09 a.m. on Thursday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 0.04 times or 4%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.56 times or 56%.
Retail investors: 1.40 times.
Employees reserved: 4.60 times.