FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Pvt.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day on Thursday and has been subscribed 43% so far. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating Rs 1,666 crore, and an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,527.7 crore. The IPO was subscribed 30% as of Wednesday.

The price band ranges from Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 32 shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 14,880, small non-institutional investors with a minimum

lot size of 14, and non-institutional investors with a minimum of 68 lots.

The company raised Rs 1,885 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of the IPO.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Aug. 9, and the tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE scheduled for Aug. 13.