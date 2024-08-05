Firstcry Parent Brainbees Solutions IPO: Here's All You Need To Know

Brainbees Solutions Ltd., the parent company of Firstcry, will launch its initial public offering, or IPO, on Aug. 6. The IPO, worth Rs 4,193.73 crore, includes a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 1,666.00 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 5.44 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 2,527.73 crore. The subscription for the IPO will close on Aug. 8.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 440 and Rs 465 per share, with a minimum lot size of 32 shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs14,880. For small non-institutional investors, or sNII, the minimum lot size is 14 lots, or 448 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 2,08,320, while for non-institutional investors, or NII, the minimum lot size is 68 lots (2,176 shares), amounting to Rs 10,11,840. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Aug. 9, and the tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE scheduled for Aug. 13.