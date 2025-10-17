Final Day! Midwest IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The initial public offering (IPO) of Midwest which opened for subscription on October 15, will conclude its subscription process on October 17. The mainboard issue continued its impressive run as it was subscribed over 11 times on Thursday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The unlisted shares of Midwest Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 1014 and Rs 1065 per share.

Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of the Midwest IPO will be in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.