Midwest IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

Shares of Midwest Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market this week.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Midwest Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 87.89 times on the third and final day, with investors bidding for 27,39,83,920 shares against the 31,17,460 shares on offer.

The share allotment status for the Midwest IPO was finalised on October 20. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, October 23.

The unlisted shares of Midwest Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market, but have shown a declining trend after getting fully subscribed on Day 1. The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 175.5 on October 15, which then later dropped below Rs 100.

Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO of Midwest Ltd.