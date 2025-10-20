Midwest IPO Allotment Status To Be Out Soon! Here's How You Can Check Status Online
Shares of Midwest Limited are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 24. Investors bid for 27,39,83,920 shares against the 31,17,460 shares on offer.
The share allotment status for the Midwest IPO will be out anytime soon. Investors who have been waiting keenly for the allotment can check the status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
Steps To Check Midwest IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Midwest Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Midwest IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "MIDWESTLTD" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Midwest IPO Allotment Status On KfinTech
Visit the IPO allotment page on Kfin Technologies website here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com
Select “MIDWEST LIMITED” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number or DP/Client ID
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Midwest IPO Listing Date
Shares of Midwest are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 24.
The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on October 23. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
About Midwest IPO
The initial public offering (IPO) of Midwest concluded its subscription process on October 17. The mainboard issue continued its impressive run as it was oversubscribed 87 times on Friday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.
The IPO was booked 87.89 times on Friday
QIBs: 139.87 times
NIIs: 168.07 times
RIIs: 24.26 times
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 1014 and Rs 1065 per share.
The company, which launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on October 15, is a book-built issue valued at Rs 451 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.19 crore shares worth Rs 201 crore.
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for this issue.