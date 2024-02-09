Entero Healthcare IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Friday to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore.

The price band is fixed at Rs 1,195–1,258 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Tuesday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 47.7 lakh shares, which would be around Rs 600 crore. The IPO has a minimum application lot size of 11 shares.

Of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 10% for retail individual investors, and the remaining 15% is to be allotted to non-institutional investors.

The company has raised Rs 716.4 crore from anchor investors. It has allocated 56.9 lakh equity shares to 25 anchor investors at Rs 1,258 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. Capital Group-backed Smallcap World Fund got the highest allocation of 23.19%, while the Government of Singapore secured 20.72%. Pioneer Investment Fund (6%), Carmignac Portfolio (5.93%), Monetary Authority of Singapore (2.55%), Allianz Global (4.18%) and Jupiter India (4.18%) are among the other marquee investors in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

The leading book managers for the anchor round were ICICI Securities Ltd., DAM Capital Advisers Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.