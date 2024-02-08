Entero Healthcare Mops Up Rs 716.4 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. has raised Rs 716.4 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.

The company allotted 56.94 lakh shares at Rs 1,258 apiece to 25 anchor investors.

Capital Group-backed Smallcap World Fund got the highest allocation of 23.19%, while the Government of Singapore secured 20.72%.

Pioneer Investment Fund (6%), Cramignag Portfolio (5.93%), Monetary Authority of Singapore (2.55%), Allainz Global (4.18%) and Jupiter India (4.18%) are among the other marquee investors in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

The leading book managers for the anchor round were ICICI Securities Ltd., DAM Capital Advisers Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.