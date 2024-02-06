Entero Healthcare Solutions Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 1,195-1,258 Apiece

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 1,195–1,258 per share at a face value of Rs 10 each for its initial public offering on Tuesday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore. It also has an offer for sale, where the company will offload up to 47,69,475 equity shares, amounting to Rs 600 crore at the upper end of the price band, it said.

Prabhat Agarwal, Premi Sethi and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Ltd. are the promoter shareholders selling their shares. While KE Prakash, Novacare Drug Specialities Pvt. and Millennium Medicare Pvt. are among the other selling shareholders,.

The IPO is scheduled to open on Feb. 9 and close on Feb. 13. The anchor portion will be available for subscription on Feb. 8.

Entero is involved in the distribution of healthcare products to retail pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare clinics in India.

The company was among the top three healthcare product distributors in India in terms of revenue in fiscal 2022 and reported an operating income of Rs 25,220.65 million, or Rs 2.5 crore, during the year, according to a CRISIL report.

It has reserved 75% of the net issue for qualified institutional bidders, while 15% of the net offer will be allocated to non-institutional investors. The remaining 10% of the IPO shares will be reserved for retail investors.