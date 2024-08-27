Ecos Mobility Raises Rs 180 Crore From Anchor Investors

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. has raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 54 lakh shares at Rs 334 apiece to 19 anchor investors.

Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets Share Trust fund got the highest allocation of 11.09%. ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund, the Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life India Trustee, Troo Capital and Acacia Banyan Partners got the second highest allotment of 7.95%.

Bandhan Core Equity Fund, Tata Dividend Fund, Franklin India Multi Cap Fund and Invesco India Small Cap Fund got 5.54% stake in the company.

Ten domestic mutual funds have applied through 15 schemes, Ecos Mobility said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. They have collectively netted 65.06% of the anchor portion. WhiteOak Capital, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India Trustee and Aditya Birla Sun Life were among the top fund houses in this category.