DOMS Industries IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Pencil maker DOMS Industries Ltd. opened its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering on Wednesday. The IPO was subscribed 5.72 times on the first day and 15.2 times on day two.

The maiden public issue, priced in the range of Rs 750–790 per share, will conclude on Friday.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 44.3 lakh shares, aggregating up to Rs 350 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares of up to Rs 850 crore by promoters.

The company aims to use the proceeds to finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand production capabilities for a wide range of writing instruments, water-colour pens, markers and highlighters, and general corporate purposes.