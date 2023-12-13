DOMS Industries IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1

Doms Industries Ltd.'s initial public offering was fully subscribed on the first day on Wednesday, led by retail investors.

The IPO was fully subscribed within an hour. It has been subscribed 1.53 times as of 11.42 a.m.

The pencil maker's Rs 1,200-crore maiden public issue was priced in the range of Rs 750–790 per share and it will conclude on Dec. 15.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 44.3 lakh shares, aggregating up to Rs 350 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares, aggregating up to Rs 850 crore by promoters.

The company aims to use the proceeds to finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand production capabilities for a wide range of writing instruments, water colour pens, markers and highlighters, and general corporate purposes.