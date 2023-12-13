Doms Industries Raises Rs 537.7 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Doms Industries Ltd. has raised Rs 537.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The pencil maker allotted 68,06,961 crore shares at Rs 790 apiece to 55 anchor investors.

The marquee investors include Fidelity International, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas, SBI Mutual Fund, HSBC, Kotak, DSP, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Optimix Wholesale Global and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority secured 5.58% each of the allocation, the highest in the list.

Ten domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 27 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 38.14% of the anchor portion of Rs 205 crore.

ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin India, Edelweiss, Sundaram MF and Nippon Life India are among the key investors.

JM Financial Ltd., BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the offer.