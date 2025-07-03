Crizac IPO Day 2 Update: GMP At All-Time High — Check Amount And Other Key Details

The Crizac IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 860 crore. It comprises an entirely offer-for-sale of 3.51 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 233 and Rs 245 per share.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot size of 61 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,213. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,230. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate by bidding for at least 67 lots, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 10,01,315.

Of the 3,51,02,039 shares on offer, 70,20,407 (20.00%) are allocated to QIB, 52,65,306 (15.00%) to NII, 1,22,85,714 (35.00%) to RII and 1,05,30,612 (30.00%) to Anchor investors.

Investors can invest in the IPO till July 4. The allotment of Crizac shares is proposed to be done on July 7. Successful bidders will receive shares in their demat accounts on July 8 and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.

Shares of Crizac are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 9.

Equirus Capital Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Crizac IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.