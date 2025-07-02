Crizac Ltd.'s Rs 860-crore issue is an entirely offer-for-sale of 3.51 crore shares with no component of fresh issue. The Kolkata-based student recruitment solutions provider to international institutions has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 233 and Rs 245 per share..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Geojit Report.Crizac Ltd.'s will launched its initial public offering on July 02 and the offer closes for subscription on July 04. The Kolkata-based student recruitment solutions provider to international institutions has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 233 and Rs 245 per share.The Rs 860-crore issue is an entirely offer-for-sale of 3.51 crore shares with no component of fresh issue..Purpose of IPO The issue is primarily an Offer for Sale of up to 3,51,02,040 equity shares totalling Rs 860 crore. The objective of the issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges..At the upper price band of Rs 245, Crizac’s FY25 P/E ratio of 28x appears fairly priced. The company has built a strong foothold in the international higher education consultancy sector, supported by enduring partnerships with prestigious global institutions. With strategic plans to expand into the U.S. market and diversify into B2C services, Crizac is well-positioned to drive revenue growth and improve profitability. Therefore, we assign a ‘Subscribe’ rating with a medium- to long-term investment perspective..Key Risks The heavy reliance on the UK market (95% of revenue). However, they are planning to expand presence in the United States.A significant portion of revenue (53%) is concentrated among three major global academic institution..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Crizac IPO: Price Band, Key Dates, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.