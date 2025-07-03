Crizac IPO Subscribed 1.42 Times On Day Two So Far — Check GMP, Price

Crizac Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 1.42 times on its second day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO will close on July 4. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 233 to Rs 245 per share.

The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale worth up to Rs 860 crore, with no fresh issue component. The face value of each share is Rs 2. Investors can bid for a minimum of 61 shares, and then in multiples thereof. The promoters offloading their stake are Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal.

Equirus Capital Pvt. and Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar.