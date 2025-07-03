Crizac IPO Subscribed 1.42 Times On Day Two So Far — Check GMP, Price
The IPO will close on July 4. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 233 to Rs 245 per share.
Crizac Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 1.42 times on its second day of bidding on Thursday.
The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale worth up to Rs 860 crore, with no fresh issue component. The face value of each share is Rs 2. Investors can bid for a minimum of 61 shares, and then in multiples thereof. The promoters offloading their stake are Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal.
Equirus Capital Pvt. and Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar.
IPO Details
Issue opens: July 2.
Issue closes: July 4.
Anchor investor bidding: July 1.
Issue price band: Rs 233 to Rs 245.
Lot size: Minimum 61 shares and in multiples thereafter.
Total issue size: Rs 860 crore (3,51,02,040 shares).
Type: Offer for sale.
Tentative listing date: July 9.
Crizac IPO Subscription Status: Day Two
The issue has been subscribed 1.42 times as of 12:51 p.m.
Qualified institutional buyers: 0.11 or 11%.
Non-institutional buyers: 2.53 times.
Retail investors: 1.66 times.
Portion reserved for employees: Nil.
Crizac IPO: GMP
The grey market premium of the Crizac IPO is Rs 37 as of 11:28 a.m. on Thursday, according to InvestorGain. This implies shares of the company will likely list at Rs 282 apiece, indicating a 15.10% premium to the upper end of the price band.
It should be noted that GMP, or grey market price, is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisers and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.