C2C Advanced Systems IPO Subscribed 116.6 Times On Final Day Despite Listing Postponement

The initial public offering launched by C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. closed on Tuesday with solid demand, even as the company's listing has been postponed after a regulatory intervention.

The IPO was subscribed 116.64 times on its final day of bidding. This compared to the 108 times subscription recorded on Monday, ahead of the company's decision to postpone the listing.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43.84 lakh shares, as the company aimed to raise Rs 99.07 crore. This makes it one of the biggest issues in the small and medium enterprise segment this year.

The price band for the SME IPO was fixed in the range of Rs 214 to Rs 226 per share.

The post-IPO listing of C2C Advanced Systems was earlier tentatively expected on Nov. 29. The stock was to be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge. However, the listing has been deferred after the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked the company to appoint independent auditors and obtain a report of its financial accounts.

Following the regulatory intervention, the company offered its IPO investors to withdraw their application before allocating the shares. The deadline to withdraw applications is 3 p.m. on Nov. 28.