C2C Advanced Systems IPO Listing Postponed: Check Latest GMP, Steps To Withdraw Application

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd., which launched one of the biggest SME IPOs this year, has postponed the listing of its shares after receiving directives from Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The markets regulator asked the company to appoint independent auditors and obtain a report of its financial accounts.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO listing was tentatively scheduled for Nov. 29. The stock was to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.

The NSE SME IPO was open for subscription from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26. The Rs 99.07-crore book-building issue was booked 115.4 times across investor categories on the last day of subscription till 3 p.m. on Tuesday, as per the NSE data. The investors submitted bids for 33,63,84,000 shares against 29,14,800 shares on offer.