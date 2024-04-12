Bharti Hexacom Debuts At 32% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Bharti Hexacom Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Friday at Rs 755 apiece, a premium of 32.46% over their IPO price of Rs 570 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 755.20, a 32.49% premium.

The Rs 4,275 crore initial public offering was subscribed 29.88 times during its three-day initial public offering, led by institutional investors (48.57 times), non-institutional investors (10.52 times), and retail investors (2.83 times).

The company raised Rs 1,923.75 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO. It allotted 3.37 crore shares at Rs 570 apiece to 97 anchor investors.

The maiden issue of Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s subsidiary is a pure offer for sale by the government-owned Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. It will offload up to 7.5 crore shares and the price band is set at Rs 542–570 per share.

The proceeds of the stake sale will go to the Union government. Airtel will hold on to its 70% stake in the company, even as TCI's shareholding will reduce to 10%. Currently, the government holds a 30% stake in the company.