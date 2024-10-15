Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra To Vote On Nov 20, Jharkhand In Two Phases

The Nov. 20 election will come weeks after the polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and within six months of the Lok Sabha round.

After the setback in the parliamentary elections, where it failed to win a simple majority on its own, the Bharatiya Janata Party unexpectedly bounced back in Haryana securing a third term.

The party also did well in the Jammu region, even as the opposition INDIA bloc of Congress and National Conference managed enough wins to form a government.