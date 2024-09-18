ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra Elections: Parties Walk A Tightrope To Secure Muslim Votes
With loyalties up in the air, all parties are walking a tightrope to secure the Muslim vote—critical for tipping the scales in this high-stakes election.
With just days to go before the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls, except the BJP, all political parties are pulling out all the stops to win over Muslim voters.In Mumbai alone, Muslim voters make up 19% of the electorate, a sizable 18 lakh strong. These voters hold the keys to power in at least 10 of the city's 36 assembly seats.The Shiv Sena has historically been at odds with the Muslim community, but both factions, led by Eknath Shin...
