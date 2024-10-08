Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Congress Past Majority Mark In Haryana, Alliance Leads In Jammu & Kashmir
Election result live updates: Votes cast during the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections are being counted today. Get all the latest updates on the trends setting in for the result day here.
Haryana Election Results Live: Congress Workers Distribute Laddoos
Congress workers have started distributing laddoos at the party headquarters in Delhi as early trends show the party leading in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Past Majority Mark
The Congress has crossed the magic number of 46 in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly, as per early trends at 8:50 a.m. The party is expected to win as per exit polls.
The incumbent BJP is half the strength of the grand old party.
Election Results 2024: EVM Counting Underway
The votes polled through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being counted. The round for postal ballots is over.
Haryana Election Results: Vinesh Phogat Leads In Julana
Olympian wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is leading in Julana seat of Haryana, as per early trends.
J&K Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah Leading
NC leader Omar Abdullah, who is fighting from the Budgam and Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir, is currently leading from both the assembly seats. He is the state's former chief minister.
Election Results 2024: Trends From Postal Ballots
Trends from the postal ballots show the Congress-NC alliance ahead in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is on pole position in Haryana. Congress is not very far behind BJP in Haryana.
Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: Lt Governor's Power To Nominate MLAs Sparks Row
The power of the Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the assembly has ignited a major controversy ahead of today's vote counting. The Congress, along with its ally the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples' Democratic Party, argues that this authority undermines the people's mandate and could be exploited to favor the BJP.
Non-BJP factions claim that the special authority granted to Sinha to nominate five members could provide the BJP an opportunity to form the government in the former state. They point out that the recent delimitation process has somewhat leveled the playing field for the BJP, giving the Jammu region 43 seats compared to Kashmir's 47. The potential addition of five nominated members could significantly bolster the BJP's position, the opposition parties warn.
Assembly Election Results 2024: Early Trends
According to the latest results trends, Congress alliance is currently ahead in J&K. The party is tied to the BJP in Haryana.
Assembly Election Results 2024 Counting Begins
Its 8:00 a.m. and the Election Commission of India has started the counting of votes. In the first round, postal ballot votes will be counted. These are submitted by officials and staff involved in the polling process, security personnel and other notified sections.
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: How State Voted Previously
The last assembly elections in J&K was in 2014 for 87 members in the house. This was the last assembly election before the territory's special status was revoked and Ladakh separated as union territory in 2019.
The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP bagged the highest number of seats at 28, followed by the BJP's 25. The former was dominant in the Kashmir Valley while the latter swept the Hindu-majority Jammu region.
The Abdullah family's Jammu & Kashmir National Conference won 15 seats, and the Congress 12.
The PDP and BJP formed a coalition government.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: How State Voted Previously
In the last 10 years, the BJP dominated Haryana electorally, after sweeping the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. It won seven out of 10 seats in the Lok Sabha, while two was secured by ally Haryana Janhit Congress (BL). In the assembly elections, BJP won 47 out of 90 seats.
The BJP appointed Manohar Lal Khattar, a Punjabi, as chief minister.
In 2019, the BJP won all 10 Haryana Lok Sabha seats, but in assembly polls later that year, its tally fell from 47 to 40 seats in the assembly.
The party then cobbled up an alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannanayak Janata Party which had 10 seats. Khattar remained CM while Chautala was appointed his deputy along with a slew of key portfolios.
Assembly Elections 2024 Results: First Round After Lok Sabha
The assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is the first in a series of state polls after the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The results are expected to have an impact on national political equations.
Haryana has been under a BJP government since 2014, when it took power for the first time. Since then, the electoral performance has seen a gradual dip. Failure to win this time will create a political headache for the national leadership, after the BJP failed to secure a majority in the general election.
Jammu and Kashmir will also be significant since its the first state elections since 2014 and after the abrogation of Article 370.
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: What Exit Polls Say
Exit polls released on Saturday predict intriguing possibilities for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with many pointing toward a hung assembly. Despite a predicted edge for the Congress and its alliance with the National Conference, the region's political landscape remains uncertain after the decade-long gap since the last assembly elections.
NDTV’s Poll of Polls forecasts 42 seats for the Congress-NC alliance, 27 for the BJP, 7 for the PDP, and 14 for other parties.
Axis My India Alliance forecasts 35-45 seats for the Congress-NC alliance, 24-34 for the BJP, 4-6 for the PDP, and 8-23 for other parties.
Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: What Exit Polls Say
Several exit polls released on Saturday have projected a clear majority for the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024.
NDTV's Poll of Polls predicts 54 seats for Congress, 27 for BJP, 1 for JJP, and 2 for INLD. Jist-TIF Research predicts 29–37 seats for the BJP and 45–53 for Congress. People's Pulse forecasts a BJP tally of 20-32 and a Congress tally of 49-61.
The India Today-C Voter exit poll suggests the Congress could win between 50-58 seats, while the BJP might secure 20-28.
Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.
Assembly Elections 2024 Results: Counting To Start Soon
The counting of votes cast in the three phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and the single phase Haryana elections will begin at 8:00 a.m. Initially, ballot votes will be counted, followed by those in the EVMs.
Haryana voted on Oct. 5 while Jammu and Kashmir on Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 3.
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections saw an overall voter turnout of 63.8% while Haryana had a voter turnout of over 61%, according to Election Commission data.
The state elections are the first since the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May this year.