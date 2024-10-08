Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Congress Past Majority Mark In Haryana, Alliance Leads In Jammu & Kashmir

The power of the Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the assembly has ignited a major controversy ahead of today's vote counting. The Congress, along with its ally the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples' Democratic Party, argues that this authority undermines the people's mandate and could be exploited to favor the BJP.

Non-BJP factions claim that the special authority granted to Sinha to nominate five members could provide the BJP an opportunity to form the government in the former state. They point out that the recent delimitation process has somewhat leveled the playing field for the BJP, giving the Jammu region 43 seats compared to Kashmir's 47. The potential addition of five nominated members could significantly bolster the BJP's position, the opposition parties warn.