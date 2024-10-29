Aaditya Thackeray's Net Worth Rises To Rs 23 Crore; Here's His Gold And Mutual Fund Portfolio

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister, has declared assets worth Rs 23 crore, a notable rise from Rs 16 crore five years ago, as per records filed with the Election Commission of India.

The 34-year-old leader filed his election affidavit with the poll body to contest the Nov. 20 Maharashtra assembly election. He will be contesting from Mumbai's Worli, a traditional party stronghold.

The third-generation Thackeray scion won from Worli in 2019, when he became the first member of the family to contest and win an election. Later, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government appointed him as a cabinet minister, responsible for tourism, protocol, and environment.