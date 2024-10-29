Aaditya Thackeray's Net Worth Rises To Rs 23 Crore; Here's His Gold And Mutual Fund Portfolio
Aaditya Thackeray has has invested in funds offered by Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI Mutual Fund.
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister, has declared assets worth Rs 23 crore, a notable rise from Rs 16 crore five years ago, as per records filed with the Election Commission of India.
The 34-year-old leader filed his election affidavit with the poll body to contest the Nov. 20 Maharashtra assembly election. He will be contesting from Mumbai's Worli, a traditional party stronghold.
The third-generation Thackeray scion won from Worli in 2019, when he became the first member of the family to contest and win an election. Later, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government appointed him as a cabinet minister, responsible for tourism, protocol, and environment.
Aaditya Thackeray Assets Check
Aaditya Thackeray's movable assets include bank deposits of Rs 2.44 crore, fixed deposits of Rs 2.8 crore, and investments in mutual funds of Rs 10.15 crore. He has invested in funds offered by Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI Mutual Fund.
He has gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs. 1.9 crore. Thackeray owns a 2013-registered BMW car with a current insurance value of Rs 4.21 lakh. It was purchased in 2019.
He also owns immovable assets worth Rs 6.04 crore, which contain Rs 3.27 crore as self-acquired assets and Rs 2.7 crore as inherited assets. In real estate, Thackeray owns agricultural land in Raigad district with a current market value of Rs 1.48 crore and a commercial building in Thane worth Rs 4.56 crore.
In 2019, he had Rs 11.38 crore worth of moveable assets and Rs 4.67 crore worth of immovable assets.
Aaditya Thackeray Income
Aaditya Thackeray reported an income of Rs 1.3 crore in financial year 2023-24. The source of income includes interest, rent, dividend and salary as an MLA.
Educational Qualification
The Shiv Sena leader completed his Bachelor of Arts from St. Xavier College, Mumbai, in 2011. He later secured degree in law from Mumbai's K.C. Law College in 2015.
Worli Faceoff
Aaditya Thackeray will face off against Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, fielded by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. A three-time MP and a former Congress leader, Deora joined the Shinde-led Sena in January ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was given the task of handling Worli during the general elections.
Other candidates in the fray are Yeshwant Deshpande from Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Amol Anand Nikalje of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.