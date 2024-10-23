Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Candidate List Released For Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will enter the fray from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat in Thane. Almost half a dozen Cabinet ministers have been re-nominated from their respective seats.
The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has announced 45 names in its first list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. The party has repeated most of its sitting MLAs, who backed Shinde in his revolt against then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
"The list of official candidates of Shiv Sena Party for Maharashtra Assembly Election - 2024 is being announced with the blessings of Hindu Hriday Samrat Honourable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Honourable Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. Good luck to all the candidates," Shinde wrote in a post in Marathi on X.
Key Shiv Sena Candidates
Shiv Sena has fielded cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil from Jalgaon Rural, Deepak Kesarkar from Sawantwadi, Abdul Sattar from Sillod and Shamburaj Desai from Patan.
The party has nominated minister Dada Bhuse from the Malegaon Outer assembly seat in Nashik district. Other cabinet ministers Uday Samant and Tanaji Sawant have been fielded from the Ratnagiri and Paranda assembly constituencies, respectively.
Kiran Samant has been fielded from Rajapur, while late legislator Anil Babar’s son, Suhas, has been given the ticket from Khanapur in Sangli district.
Manisha Waikar, the wife of Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar, will contest the polls from Jogeshwari (East).
Former Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Anand Adsul’s son, Abhijit Asdul, will fight from Daryapur in Amravati district.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Lok Sabha MP Sandipan Bhumre’s son, Vilas Bhumre, is set to contest from the Paithan assembly constituency.
Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Candidate List
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, and results will be announced on November 23.
The polls will see a fight between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Indian National Congress – and the Mahayuti alliance comprising Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BJP fielded 99 candidates in its first list for the Maharashtra assembly elections, announced on October 20. NCP (Ajit Pawar) is yet to announce its candidates.