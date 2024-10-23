Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Candidate List Released For Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has announced 45 names in its first list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. The party has repeated most of its sitting MLAs, who backed Shinde in his revolt against then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will enter the fray from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat in Thane. Almost half a dozen Cabinet ministers have been re-nominated from their respective seats.

"The list of official candidates of Shiv Sena Party for Maharashtra Assembly Election - 2024 is being announced with the blessings of Hindu Hriday Samrat Honourable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Honourable Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. Good luck to all the candidates," Shinde wrote in a post in Marathi on X.