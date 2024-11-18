Maharashtra Elections 2024 Candidate List: BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress And Others To Fight For 288 Seats
As Maharashtra is witnessing a straight fight between Mahayuti and MVA coalitions, here’s a look at key contests and the full list of candidates ahead of voting on Nov. 20.
The campaigning for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 is going to end on Monday, Nov. 18. The political parties are leaving no stone unturned to garner maximum support ahead of the polling day.
All the 288 Assembly constituencies across Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on Nov. 20.
The western state is witnessing a straight fight between the Mahayuti alliance, led by the ruling Eknath Shinde-headed Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena-UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress.
As 9.6 crore voters of Maharashtra are set to exercise their franchise, here is a look at the key fights and the full list of all the candidates in the electoral fray.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Key Contests To Watch Out For
In Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to fight against Kedar Dighe (Shiv Sena-UBT). Both the contestants are going to bank on the powerful legacy of late Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe, who was Shinde's mentor as well as Kedar Dighe's uncle.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT's Aditya Thackeray is set to face uncle Raj Thackeray's MNS candidate Sandip Deshpande and Eknath Shinde-led faction's Milind Deora, making it a three-way battle in Worli.
BJP candidate and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is looking to secure a fourth term from the Nagpur South West Assembly seat this time. He will face Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe, who is known for his grassroots connections in the constituency.
In Baramati, NCP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who is the NCP (SP) candidate.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Full List of Candidates
Here is the full list of MVA and Mahayuti candidates fighting the elections in all 288 seats across the state.
Apart from this, candidates of Raj Thackeray's MNS are contesting in a few seats. Amit Thackeray from Mahim, Sandip Deshpande from Worli, Bala Nandgaonkar from Shivadi and Trupti Sawant from Bandra East are some of the key candidates of MNS.
The counting of votes will take place and results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be announced on Nov. 23.