Maharashtra Elections 2024: Alternative Documents You Can Use To Cast Vote Without Voter ID Card
The Election Commission of India announced earlier this month that voters can use any of the 12 approved identity proofs, other than the Voter Photo Identity Card (EPIC), to cast their votes.
Voters in Maharashtra are gearing up to exercise their franchise on Nov. 20 for the state assembly elections. The state is witnessing a straight fight between the Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances.
Mahayuti is a coalition of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress are contesting under the banner of MVA.
Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in the state is scheduled to take place in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20.
As voters get ready to cast votes, it is important to know which documents need to be carried to the polling booth. Additionally, voters must also verify if their name is on the voters' list, which can be done online through the Voters' Service Portal.
Voters must carry their voter ID card, voter information slip, and a photo ID proof to the polling booth to cast their vote. The Election Commission of India announced earlier this month that voters can use any of the 12 approved identity proofs, other than the Voter Photo Identity Card (EPIC), to cast their votes. In April, the ECI made a similar announcement for the Lok Sabha elections.
Here's a look at the 12 acceptable alternative identity proofs voters can use to vote in the state polls:
List Of Documents Accepted At Polling Booths
Passport
Driving license
Service identity cards with photographs (Issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public limited companies)
Official identity cards (Issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs)
Passbooks with Photograph (Issued by Bank/Post Office)
PAN card
Smart card (Issued by RGI under NPR)
MNREGA Job Card
Health Insurance Smart Card (Issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour)
Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card (Issued by M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India
Pension document with photograph
Aadhaar Card
Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who wish to cast their vote on Nov. 20, can use their passport as identification for voting. In case of address change, voters can still use their identity card as long as their name is listed on the electoral roll with the updated address. However, NRI voters need to register on the ECI website using Form 6.
The Election Office is mandated to send information slips to all registered voters detailing polling station locations and other essential information at least five days ahead of the polling date.