Maharashtra Elections 2024: Alternative Documents You Can Use To Cast Vote Without Voter ID Card

Voters in Maharashtra are gearing up to exercise their franchise on Nov. 20 for the state assembly elections. The state is witnessing a straight fight between the Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances.

Mahayuti is a coalition of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress are contesting under the banner of MVA.