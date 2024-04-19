Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Forgot To Carry EPIC Card To Polling Booth? 12 Voter ID Alternatives To Cast Your Vote
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: As long as your name is on the voter list, just take one of the below-mentioned documents to cast your vote.
The 18th Lok Sabha Elections will be held in seven phases, with the first phase scheduled to begin on April 19. Results will be declared on June 4, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Eligible voters have to carry the ECI-issued photo identification card, commonly called voting ID or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC). This EPIC card is digital proof for voter identification, and one is allowed to vote based on the verification of this ID.
e-EPIC card is the digital version of the EPIC card and is not editable, but can be printed in PDF format. One can also upload the card to a digital locker or get a print and laminate it.
How Can You Download e-EPIC?
Step 1: Visit the official NVSP website: https://voters.eci.gov.in/.
Step 2: Login and click on the 'E-EPIC Download' option
Step 2: Insert your Form Reference Number or EPIC number and the state.
Step 3: Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number to verify.
Step 4: Click on the download option to save a soft copy of the e-EPIC card.
If, for some reason, you do not have a voting ID, then there are still chances that you can vote. If you have registered on the ECI website, and your name is there on the voting list, then you are still eligible to cast your vote.
According to the ECI, following are 12 alternative documents that you can carry to the polling booth:
Passport
Driving license
Service identity cards with photographs (Issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public limited companies)
Official identity cards (Issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs)
Passbooks with Photograph (Issued by Bank/Post Office)
PAN card
Smart card (Issued by RGI under NPR)
MNREGA Job Card
Health Insurance Smart Card (Issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour)
Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card (Issued by M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India
Pension document with photograph
Aadhaar Card
Didn't bring your EPIC card to the polling booth? No problem!— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 9, 2024
As long as your name is on the voter list, just bring one of these documents to cast your vote. #Elections2024 #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/zmJCIMnCQA