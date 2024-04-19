Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Forgot To Carry EPIC Card To Polling Booth? 12 Voter ID Alternatives To Cast Your Vote

The 18th Lok Sabha Elections will be held in seven phases, with the first phase scheduled to begin on April 19. Results will be declared on June 4, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Eligible voters have to carry the ECI-issued photo identification card, commonly called voting ID or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC). This EPIC card is digital proof for voter identification, and one is allowed to vote based on the verification of this ID.

e-EPIC card is the digital version of the EPIC card and is not editable, but can be printed in PDF format. One can also upload the card to a digital locker or get a print and laminate it.