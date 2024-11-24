Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi Only Wins 46 Seats, Here Are The Victors

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti has returned to power in Maharashtra with a thumping majority. However, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has won only 46 seats in total.

According to the Election Commission, the 46 seats secured by the Maha Vikas Aghadi included 20 seats won by Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray; 16 seats won by the Indian National Congress; and 10 seats won by the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar. Additionally, the Maha Vikas Aghadi can also count two more seats from the Samajwadi Party and one seat from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as they are part of the India alliance.

Aaditya Thackeray emerged as one of the major winners in the opposition party. He won the high-profile Worli assembly constituency with a margin of 8,801 votes over closest rival Milind Deora of the Shinde Sena.

Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad won from the Mumbai North Central seat. She defeated lawyer Ujjwal Nikam of BJP by 16,514 votes.

In a closely contested electoral battle in Jogeshwari East, Anant B. Nar, a key leader of Shiv Sena UBT, triumphed over Manisha Waikar, the wife of sitting MLA Ravindra Waikar, who is aligned with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, by a margin of 1,541 votes.

Congress party Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole won the Sakoli Assembly seat by a slim 208-vote lead against BJP candidate Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar.

In another tightly contested race in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency, Rohit Pawar of the NCP – Sharad Pawar faction triumphed with 127,676 votes. He narrowly defeated Professor Ram Shankar Shinde of the BJP, who secured 126,433 votes, with Pawar emerging victorious by a slim margin of 1,243 votes.

Samajwadi Party candidate Abu Asim Azmi secured a decisive victory in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar assembly seat, defeating NCP's Nawab Malik by a margin of 39,279 votes. Azmi garnered 54,780 votes, while Malik finished fourth with just 15,501 votes.