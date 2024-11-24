Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winning Candidates

The ruling Mahayuti, or NDA coalition, consisting of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, and Bharatiya Janata Party, won by a landslide margin in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election results declared on Saturday. The alliance won 235 of the 288 seats.

The opposition Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shard Pawar's NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena lost more than anticipated by only securing 47 seats.

The final count showed that the BJP had won 132, the Shiv Sena 57, the NCP 41, the Congress 16, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and the NCP (SP) 10 out of 288 Maharashtra assembly seats.

The Mahayuti won in 21 constituencies in the Mumbai region out of the total 36 seats, gaining power in India's financial capital. In Mumbai City district's 10 assembly seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP secured four wins each. The Congress managed to win two.

Aaditya Thackeray won the high-profile Worli assembly constituency with a margin of 8,801 votes over closest rival Milind Deora of the Shinde Sena.

Real estate tycoon Mangal Prabhat Lodha of the BJP retained the upscale Malabar Hill constituency with a 68,019 margin.