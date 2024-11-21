Maharashtra Election Exit Polls 2024: C-Voter Predicts BJP-Led Mahayuti Falling Short Of Majority
Maharashtra’s BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, projected to win 112 seats, falls short of the 145-seat majority. MVA follows with 104 seats, according to Team C-Voter.
Despite a projected majority for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Team C-Voter hints at the possibility of a hung parliament. Exit polls suggest a strong mandate for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance, signaling prospects for a second term.
The Mahayuti alliance is projected to secure 112 seats, according to an exit poll survey by Team C-Voter.
The MVA, which includes the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is projected to secure 104 seats, the survey said. Meanwhile others are predicted to win 11 seats.
While the pollster has kept a marginal of 61 seats, that they are not offering any projections as they were too-close-too-call.
The official results of the election will be announced on Nov. 23.
The BJP is contesting the highest number of seats (149) among all the parties, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is contesting 81 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party will contest 53 seats.
In the MVA, the Indian National Congress has nominated candidates for 101 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 95 seats and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) with 86.
Maharashtra has 288 assembly constituencies and is divided into five subdivisions: Konkan (home to Mumbai and Thane metros), Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Northern Maharashtra also called Khandesh.
Maharashtra's total electors have reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra witnessed a record voter turnout in the state Assembly elections on Nov. 20, with the overall voting percentage reaching 65.02%, the highest in the last 30 years since the 1995 polls.
The Mumbai City recorded the lowest voter turnout at 52.07% in its 10 Assembly Constituencies.
Despite muted participation from urban voters, Maharashtra Assembly elections saw more voter turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the voting percentage stood at 61.39%.
Disclaimer: Exit poll data may not always be accurate.