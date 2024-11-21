Maharashtra Election Exit Polls 2024: C-Voter Predicts BJP-Led Mahayuti Falling Short Of Majority

Despite a projected majority for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Team C-Voter hints at the possibility of a hung parliament. Exit polls suggest a strong mandate for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance, signaling prospects for a second term.

The Mahayuti alliance is projected to secure 112 seats, according to an exit poll survey by Team C-Voter.

The MVA, which includes the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is projected to secure 104 seats, the survey said. Meanwhile others are predicted to win 11 seats.

While the pollster has kept a marginal of 61 seats, that they are not offering any projections as they were too-close-too-call.

The official results of the election will be announced on Nov. 23.